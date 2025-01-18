The Golden Chanukah Treasure Hunt!

Every day of Chanukah, starting at 12:00 PM, a golden ball will be hidden in a new location many times throughout the day!



🏆 Find the Ball:

Whoever finds the golden ball wins a special prize - a Golden Ticket!



🎫 The Golden Ticket:

The Golden Ticket is your entry to the Grand Finale!



🎉 The Grand Finale – Who Will Find the Treasure?

Who can participate? Only children up to age 13 can compete in the finale. If you’re older, you can send a younger sibling or friend in your place as long as they hold your Golden Ticket.



What happens at the finale? 100 children with Golden Tickets (or their representatives) will gather together to search for the golden ball!



💰The Grand Prize:

Whoever finds the golden ball in the finale will win 10,000 NIS!



Quick Rules Recap:

When does it start? From the first day of Chanukah.

Where do you search? Anywhere!

What are you looking for? Golden balls.

The prize: A Golden Ticket for the finale, and 10,000 NIS for the winner who finds the golden ball.

Who can participate in the finale? Only children up to age 13 (or their representatives).



Good luck, treasure hunters! 🕵️‍♂️✨

​

Tickets can be purchased in advance

​